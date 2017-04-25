Wednesday, 26 April 2017

Czech soldier wins Hero of Week award in Iraq

ČTK |
25 April 2017

Prague, April 24 (CTK) - A Czech soldier from a field surgical team in Iraq received the Hero of the Week award by the coalition forces command today for his excellent fulfilling of tasks during the Iraqi mission and within the preparations for deployment, the Czech General Staff's spokesman Jan Sulc told CTK yesterday.

He referred to the awarded soldier as first lieutenant T.V.

The surgical team of about 20 troops has been operating in Iraq since December. It has performed about 30 surgeries so far. It has been helping Iraqi soldiers, police officers and civilians who were wounded within the military operation for the liberation of Mosul from the Islamic State radicals.

"Congratulations and thanks go not only to the awarded soldier but also all other members of the unit for their performance and a number of saved human lives," Czech Chief-of-Staff Josef Becvar has written.

"During my visit to the unit I could see the demanding conditions in which our medical staff operate. I must say they are genuine professionals," Becvar added.

The Czech surgical team will stay in Iraq until June.

Copyright 2015 by the Czech News Agency (ČTK). All rights reserved.
Copying, dissemination or other publication of this article or parts thereof without the prior written consent of ČTK is expressly forbidden. The Prague Daily Monitor is not responsible for its content.