FAÚ detains CZK 3.84bn from fraudulent transactions
Ministry of Finance’s financial analysis section confiscated CZK 3.84bn from fraudulent transactions in 2016. The authority received 2,948 reports about suspected trades. FAÚ sent 556 criminal complaints to criminal investigation authorities, up 8% y/y. Funds have been confiscated in the case of 402 reports (up 108 y/y). Resolved cases included e.g. pyramid games involving thousands of investors who have received software for a fee. The software reportedly should have allowed them to rent available computer space to multinational companies.
Source: www.cianews.cz
