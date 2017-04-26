Gov't agrees on PM's mandate for Brexit summit
Prague, April 24 (CTK) - The protection of Czech citizens' rights, financial settlement, continuity of law and trade relations will be the priorities Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka will be defending at the Brexit extraordinary EU summit on April 29, the government decided yesterday.
"I will be pushing for the preservation of the rights of our citizens as well as firms and also a financial settlement," Sobotka wrote on social networks.
The EU summit will discuss guidelines for the negotiations with Britain on its departure from the EU. The first version was submitted by European Council President Donald Tusk at the end of March, when Britain formally announced its intention to leave the EU.
The Czech stance is based on a debate with represenetatives of parties in parliament and the work of a Brexit consultative group.
The Czech priority themes have not changed much since the debate on Brexit started.
The government demands that the conditions enjoyed by Czech citizens living in Britain be as close as possible to the current state.
It also wants to strive for the preservation of the closest possible bilateral trade relations and preservation of Czech exports to Britain.
