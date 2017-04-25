Wednesday, 26 April 2017

KB, EIB and EIF to support start-up projects with CZK 8.1bn

CIA News |
25 April 2017

Komerční Banka (KB) entered year-to-date into partnership agreements for the support of Czech entrepreneurs with the European Investment Bank (EIB) and the European Investment Fund (EIF) worth totally CZK 8.1bn. Pf the total sum, CZK 5.4bn will be provided as part of the EuroInovace program, offering clients loans with lower interest rates and lower securing requirements. Additional CZK 2.7bn is allocated for firms employing young persons in the EuroPremium Young program.

Source: www.cianews.cz