Wednesday, 26 April 2017

Patrouille Suisse aerobatic team to perform in ČR

ČTK |
25 April 2017

Caslav, Central Bohemia, April 24 (CTK) - The Swiss Patrouille Suisse aerobatic team flying the F-5E Tiger II fighters will perform at the open doors day at the Caslav air force base on May 20, Tomas Maruscak, press and information officer of the base, told journalists yesterday.

This will be a premiere of the team in the Czech Republic, Maruscak said.

"The performance of the Swiss aerobatic team will be certainly the icing on the cake in the open doors programme of the Caslav airport this year," Maruscak said.

"We are very glad that the visitors will be shown the top world aerobatic team for the first time in the Czech Republic," the air base commander, Petr Tomanek, told CTK.

The Patrouille Suisse was to perform in the Czech Republic at NATO days in Ostrava, north Moravia, last September, but its participation was cancelled at the last moment.

The participation of the Swiss team is quite rare because the Swiss air force very cautiously considers its foreign activity, due to which it only flies abroad a few times a year, Maruscak said.

The rest of the programme is yet to be published.

In 2015, the visitors could see a simulated attack of two Gripen fighters on the C-295 CASA transport plane and the state-of-the-art piloting of two L-159 ALCA fighters as well as a comparison of the aerobatic art of a Czech and a Swedish pilots of the JAS-39 Gripen fighters.

In 2015, the open doors day attracted some 40,000 aviation fans, Maruscak said.

Two years before, an estimated 65,000 visitors came to the Caslav airport.

The open doors day is held in Caslav once in two years.

pv/dr/ms

Copyright 2015 by the Czech News Agency (ČTK). All rights reserved.
Copying, dissemination or other publication of this article or parts thereof without the prior written consent of ČTK is expressly forbidden. The Prague Daily Monitor is not responsible for its content.