Poll predicts election triumph of Babiš's ANO
Prague, April 24 (CTK) - The ANO movement would clearly win the election if it was held now, gaining two times higher support than the runner-up Social Democrats (CSSD) who seem to be losing voters for more than a year, according to the latest election model that the CVVM polling institute released yesterday.
Six months before the general election, ANO of Finance Minister Andrej Babis would win 33.5 percent of the vote.
The CSSD of Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka received only 16 percent and the other leftist party, the senior opposition Communists (KSCM), 12.5 percent, CVVM writes.
In such a situation, ANO would need just one coalition partner to form a government - either the CSSD or the KSCM. It might also rule the country with the right-wing parties, however.
The Civic Democrats (ODS) won 10.5 percent and TOP 09, the other right-wing opposition party, 6 percent.
The alliance of the Christian Democrats (junior ruling KDU-CSL) and Mayors and Independents (centrist opposition STAN) gained 9.5 percent, which is under the 10-percent threshold for two-party coalitions. As the KDU-CSL was supported by 7.5 percent and STAN by 2 percent, a part of the Christian Democrats are highly critical of the recently approved cooperation. If this alliance did not enter the Chamber of Deputies, the other parties would profit from it and gain a higher number of parliamentary seats.
None of the other parties would enter parliament, according to the CVVM election model based on its opinion poll conducted in April: neither the Pirates (3.5 percent), nor Freedom and Direct Democracy of Tomio Okamura (SPD; 3 percent), nor the Greens (2 percent) nor Dawn-National Democracy (2 percent).
The turnout would be 59 percent, which is almost the same as in the previous election held in late 2013.
Other opinion polls also indicate that ANO would win the election ahead of the CSSD, but the gap between the two parties is different.
CVVM election models from the past 12 months compared to result of 2013 general election (in percent):
Party Election Apr 16 May 16 June 16 Sept 16 Oct 16 Nov 16 Dec 16 Jan 17 Feb 17 March 17 Apr 17
ANO 18.7 27 28 23.5 28.5 34.5 32.5 32 32 31.5 32.5 33.5
CSSD 20.5 26.5 25.5 24.5 23 19.5 22.5 20 19 20 22 16
KSCM 14.9 11.5 15 16 15 10 14.5 12 13.5 10.5 12 12.5
ODS 7.7 8.5 8 7 9.5 8 9 8.5 9 10 8.5 10.5
TOP 09 12 8 6 7 6.5 6 5 5.5 8 6.5 5.5 6
KDU-CSL 6.8 7.5 5.5 9 6.5 9 6 8.5 6.5 9 6.5 7.5
