Roughly one in 10 Czechs living below poverty level
Prague, April 24 (CTK) - About 1.02 million people, or 9.7 percent of the 10.5 million inhabitants of the Czech Republic, lived below the income poverty line in 2016, the same percentage as in 2015, Michaela Brázdilová, from the Czech Statistical Office (CSU), said yesterday.
She said, however, the number of people who were in material deprivation and could not afford four and more out of ten things, including an extraordinary spending of 10,000 crowns, a week-long holiday or regular payment of a rent and instalments, dropped last year.
Experts follow three categories in social exclusion and poverty - income poverty, material deprivation and jobs.
About 159,000 people did not have a sufficient income, they suffered from deprivation and were unemployed in 2016.
However, the number of those threatened with at least one of the three watched indicators decreased last year to 13.3 percent, or about 1.4 million people.
"This overall indicator dropped by 0.7 percentage points" Brazdilova said.
The Czech Republic is among the countries with the lowest rate of poverty and social exclusion, which threaten an average of almost 24 percent of inhabitants in the EU.
In the Czech Republic, the worst situation is in the Moravia-Silesia Region and in the north-west, where poverty and exclusion threaten more than 20 percent of people.
The best situation is in Central Bohemia and in Prague, where about 10 percent of people are endangered.
($1=25.179 crowns)
Copying, dissemination or other publication of this article or parts thereof without the prior written consent of ČTK is expressly forbidden. The Prague Daily Monitor is not responsible for its content.
- Login to post comments
EUR 1 = CZK 26.70
GBP 1 = CZK 31.46
USD 1 = CZK 25.17
PX
983.61 -0.94%
DAX 12154.70 +0.13%
N100 985.99 %
DOW 20591.86 -0.29%
NASDAQ 5836.16 -0.52%
Manager of the year 2016
Manažer roku 2016 / Manager of the year 2016 Award 2016, Žofín Palace, Prague 20.04.2017 This video is produced by Prague.TV - Living Like a Local! and supported by OpenCall mobile .
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.