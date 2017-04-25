V4 project to present Central European visual art from 1908-1928
Olomouc, North Moravia, April 24 (CTK) - Representatives of Visegrad Group (V4) countries today signed a memorandum on a joint exhibition project focusing on visual arts in the Austro-Hungarian empire after its disintegration that will mark the 100th anniversary of the foundation of Czechoslovakia.
The V4 is comprised of Hungary, Poland, Slovakia and the Czech Republic.
The project's curator Karel Srp Jr told journalists today that about a hundred of Czech, Slovak, Polish, German and Hungarian artists as well as Romanian and Slovenian avant-garde works will be presented at the exhibition.
Being part of the European Year of Cultural Heritage 2018, the project will culminate in the exhibition Broken-up Era, which will open in the Olomouc Museum of Art in September 2018.
The exhibition is to move to Cracow, Poland, in March 2019 and later to Bratislava and Pecs, Hungary.
Museum of Art director Michal Soukup said the Central European visual art from 1908-1928 would be presented for the first time in the postwar history of the region.
Curators from participating Central European galleries have recommended about 200 works from their countries for the project, 250 of which have been chosen for the final exhibition. Apart from paintings and sculptures, photographs, drawings, graphics and book covers will be included.
The aim of the large exhibition is to show mutual cooperation of individual artists and art groups who worked in the region of the former Austro-Hungarian empire, who knew one another and influenced one another.
Srp said visitors will see works of expressionism, cubism, constructivism and abstract art. He said artists such as Wassily Kandinsky, Emil Filla, Josef Capek, Frantisek Kupka, Oscar Kokoschka, Laszlo Moholy-Nagy, Lajos Kassak and Wladyslaw Strzeminski will be represented at the exhibition.
kva/dr/ms
Copying, dissemination or other publication of this article or parts thereof without the prior written consent of ČTK is expressly forbidden. The Prague Daily Monitor is not responsible for its content.
- Login to post comments
EUR 1 = CZK 26.70
GBP 1 = CZK 31.46
USD 1 = CZK 25.17
PX
983.61 -0.94%
DAX 12154.70 +0.13%
N100 985.99 %
DOW 20591.86 -0.29%
NASDAQ 5836.16 -0.52%
Manager of the year 2016
Manažer roku 2016 / Manager of the year 2016 Award 2016, Žofín Palace, Prague 20.04.2017 This video is produced by Prague.TV - Living Like a Local! and supported by OpenCall mobile .
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.