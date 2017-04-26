ČBA: GDP to grow 2.6% in 2017
Gross domestic product (GDP) will grow 2.6% in 2017 and additional 2.7% in 2018. Further economic development will be influenced significantly by the inflation’s growth and low unemployment rate, as well as related pressure on wage growth. This stems from the prediction from the Czech Banking Association (ČBA). The association foresees also gradual increase in investment demand and raising of the central bank’s rates in 2018.
Source: www.cianews.cz
- Login to post comments
EUR 1 = CZK 26.70
GBP 1 = CZK 31.46
USD 1 = CZK 25.17
PX
983.61 -0.94%
DAX 12154.70 +0.13%
N100 985.99 %
DOW 20591.86 -0.29%
NASDAQ 5836.16 -0.52%
Manager of the year 2016
Manažer roku 2016 / Manager of the year 2016 Award 2016, Žofín Palace, Prague 20.04.2017 This video is produced by Prague.TV - Living Like a Local! and supported by OpenCall mobile .
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.