ČBA: GDP to grow 2.6% in 2017

26 April 2017

Gross domestic product (GDP) will grow 2.6% in 2017 and additional 2.7% in 2018. Further economic development will be influenced significantly by the inflation’s growth and low unemployment rate, as well as related pressure on wage growth. This stems from the prediction from the Czech Banking Association (ČBA). The association foresees also gradual increase in investment demand and raising of the central bank’s rates in 2018.

