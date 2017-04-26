Wednesday, 26 April 2017

AAA Auto’s sales could reach 77,000 vehicles

26 April 2017

Used car dealership chain AAA AUTO sold 17,715 used cars in Q1 2017, up 10% y/y. Sales year-to-date totalled 22,500. The group plans to sell 77,000 used cars in the full year of 2017 in our countries (Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Poland). AAA AUTO will support sales by opening up to four branches in Poland and a new car centre in Mladá Boleslav. The 4,300 m2 branch with 20 employees will offer 200 vehicles. The centre will open in test regime on April 26, 2017. Full service will be available from May 10, 2017.

