Karlovy Vary festival to award Howard, Loach and Laverty
Prague, April 25 (CTK) - U.S. composer James Newton Howard will be presented with the Crystal Globe for his outstanding artistic contribution to world cinematography at the opening of the 52nd Karlovy Vary International Film Festival, on June 30, its president Jiri Bartoska said yesterday.
Howard composed music to the films Pretty Woman, The Sixth Sense, Batman Begins or the Hunger Games series.
The same prize will go to British director Ken Loach and his scriptwriter Paul Laverty, Bartoska said.
He said they will be awarded on the 30th anniversary of the European Film Academy.
Scriptwriter and director Vaclav Vorlicek will be presented with the festival president's award for his artistic contribution to Czech cinematography.
Vorlicek will turn 87 shortly before the festival's opening.
The festival will see a world premiere of the digitised copy of the Czech Oscar winning film The Shop on Main Street made by Jan Kadar and Elmar Klos in 1965.
The programme head Karel Och said the festival will present ten films by one of the most respected film makers, Kenji Mizoguchi of Japan (1917-82).
The festival will also pay tribute to Czech scriptwriter and film director Jiri Brdecka on his 100th birth anniversary, artistic adviser Eva Zaoralova said.
Lemonade Joe or Horse Opera, made in 1964 after his book and script, and a review
