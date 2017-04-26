Wednesday, 26 April 2017

MPSV: Automation will put 408,000 jobs in jeopardy

CIA News |
26 April 2017

The automation will likely put 408,000 jobs in jeopardy in next 20 years. This stems from the study Initiative Labour 4.0 published by the Ministry of Labour and Social Affairs of the Czech Republic (MPSV). According to the ministry, there will likely be roughly 3.9 million jobs in the Czech Republic in 2029. MPSV told ČIANEWS that substantial changes in the job content will likely come in 35% (1.4 million) jobs in next 20 years.

Source: www.cianews.cz