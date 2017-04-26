MPSV: Automation will put 408,000 jobs in jeopardy
The automation will likely put 408,000 jobs in jeopardy in next 20 years. This stems from the study Initiative Labour 4.0 published by the Ministry of Labour and Social Affairs of the Czech Republic (MPSV). According to the ministry, there will likely be roughly 3.9 million jobs in the Czech Republic in 2029. MPSV told ČIANEWS that substantial changes in the job content will likely come in 35% (1.4 million) jobs in next 20 years.
Source: www.cianews.cz
- Login to post comments
EUR 1 = CZK 26.70
GBP 1 = CZK 31.46
USD 1 = CZK 25.17
PX
983.61 -0.94%
DAX 12154.70 +0.13%
N100 985.99 %
DOW 20591.86 -0.29%
NASDAQ 5836.16 -0.52%
Manager of the year 2016
Manažer roku 2016 / Manager of the year 2016 Award 2016, Žofín Palace, Prague 20.04.2017 This video is produced by Prague.TV - Living Like a Local! and supported by OpenCall mobile .
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.