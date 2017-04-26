New coin marks 300th birth anniversary of Empress Maria Theresa
Prague, April 25 (CTK) - The Czech central bank (CNB) has issued a silver commemorative coin on the occasion of the 300th birth anniversary of Empress Maria Theresa (1717-1780) of the 200 crown face value that will be sold as of April 26, CNB spokesman Marek Zeman said yesterday.
The Czech mint produced a limited issue of 5,600 standard coins and 11,300 proof coins.
The obverse side of the coin shows a double-headed eagle whose body is covered by a rectangular slab with the names of six reforms introduced by Maria Theresa, concerning education, taxes, currency, labour, civil service and weights and measures.
A portrait of Maria Theresa and her name as well as the date of her birth, 1717, and the present date, 2017, are on the reverse side.
The author of the coin is Vojtech Dostal.
Maria Theresa, from the House of Habsburg, was the only woman on the Czech throne and her reign lasted from 1740 to 1780. She developed the modern centralised state and promoted education, judiciary and financial reforms, encouraged industrial production and introduced registers of inhabitants, real estate and land. She was the first to start using paper money in Czech territory.
