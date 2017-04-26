Wednesday, 26 April 2017

President signs registration for 2018 Winter Olympics

ČTK |
26 April 2017

Prague, April 25 (CTK) - Czech Olympic Committee chairman Jiri Kejval today signed the Czech registration for the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang and President Milos Zeman added his signature to the accompanying letter addressed to International Olympic Committee (IOC) head Thomas Bach.

Both documents must be sent to IOC headquarters by May 9.

The ceremonial event was attended by Czech athletes, including Olympic winners Martina Sablikova (speed skating) and Eva Samkova (snowboard cross), as well as Minister for Education, Youth and Sports, Katerina Valachova, and Korean Ambassador Moon Hayong.

The Winter Olympics will take place in Korea on February 9-25, 2018.

Zeman wished success at the Olympics to the Czech sports delegation.

COV sport director Martin Doktor said he would like as many Czech athletes as possible to go to PyeongChang next year. He said it might even be a hundred.

At the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi, the 88-member Czech team won eight medals, including two gold.

Copyright 2015 by the Czech News Agency (ČTK). All rights reserved.
Copying, dissemination or other publication of this article or parts thereof without the prior written consent of ČTK is expressly forbidden. The Prague Daily Monitor is not responsible for its content.