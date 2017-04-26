President signs registration for 2018 Winter Olympics
Prague, April 25 (CTK) - Czech Olympic Committee chairman Jiri Kejval today signed the Czech registration for the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang and President Milos Zeman added his signature to the accompanying letter addressed to International Olympic Committee (IOC) head Thomas Bach.
Both documents must be sent to IOC headquarters by May 9.
The ceremonial event was attended by Czech athletes, including Olympic winners Martina Sablikova (speed skating) and Eva Samkova (snowboard cross), as well as Minister for Education, Youth and Sports, Katerina Valachova, and Korean Ambassador Moon Hayong.
The Winter Olympics will take place in Korea on February 9-25, 2018.
Zeman wished success at the Olympics to the Czech sports delegation.
COV sport director Martin Doktor said he would like as many Czech athletes as possible to go to PyeongChang next year. He said it might even be a hundred.
At the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi, the 88-member Czech team won eight medals, including two gold.
Copying, dissemination or other publication of this article or parts thereof without the prior written consent of ČTK is expressly forbidden. The Prague Daily Monitor is not responsible for its content.
- Login to post comments
EUR 1 = CZK 26.70
GBP 1 = CZK 31.46
USD 1 = CZK 25.17
PX
983.61 -0.94%
DAX 12154.70 +0.13%
N100 985.99 %
DOW 20591.86 -0.29%
NASDAQ 5836.16 -0.52%
Manager of the year 2016
Manažer roku 2016 / Manager of the year 2016 Award 2016, Žofín Palace, Prague 20.04.2017 This video is produced by Prague.TV - Living Like a Local! and supported by OpenCall mobile .
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.