Book World Prague to present UNESCO cities of literature in May
Prague, April 26 (CTK) - The 23rd International Book Fair and Literary Festival Book World Prague 2017, which will be held at the Prague Exhibition Grounds on May 11-14, will present writers and literary experts from nine UNESCO Creative Cities of Literature, its director Radovan Auer told CTK yesterday.
Auer, who replaced Dana Kalinova, the organiser of all the previous annual festivals, said Book World 2017 will expand to new premises. Apart from the Industrial Palace, it will take place in the nearby Lapidarium and the Gulliver Airship of the DOX art centre, in which foreign writers will meet their readers, he said.
Writers from Barcelona, Cracow, Dublin, Granada, Lviv, Nottingham and other cities are to take part in the festival whose main topics will be Genius Loci and audio books.
Auer said the new premises will be used also because there were sometimes too many events taking place at once in the Industrial Palace and the atmosphere was noisy.
Auer said the festival would like to attract small publishers once again this year.
This year, 395 publishers and other organisations will be presented in 204 stalls.
The Czech Culture Ministry granted a subsidy of 2.3 million crowns to the festival that is visited by up to 40,000 people every year.
($1=24.580 crowns)
