ERA completes development centre worth almost CZK 250m
Radar manufacturer ERA has completed a development centre in Pardubice. The construction, including the alterations of the adjacent seat premises, has cost almost CZK 250m. The centre employs 300 out of 400 company employees, ERA spokeswoman Lenka Stejskalová Reichová told ČIANEWS and added the company would focus on the systems for the monitoring of air traffic and air navigation services, both civilian and military traffic.
Source: www.cianews.cz
- Login to post comments
EUR 1 = CZK 26.70
GBP 1 = CZK 31.46
USD 1 = CZK 25.17
PX
983.61 -0.94%
DAX 12154.70 +0.13%
N100 985.99 %
DOW 20591.86 -0.29%
NASDAQ 5836.16 -0.52%
Manager of the year 2016
Manažer roku 2016 / Manager of the year 2016 Award 2016, Žofín Palace, Prague 20.04.2017 This video is produced by Prague.TV - Living Like a Local! and supported by OpenCall mobile .
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.