ERA completes development centre worth almost CZK 250m

27 April 2017

Radar manufacturer ERA has completed a development centre in Pardubice. The construction, including the alterations of the adjacent seat premises, has cost almost CZK 250m. The centre employs 300 out of 400 company employees, ERA spokeswoman Lenka Stejskalová Reichová told ČIANEWS and added the company would focus on the systems for the monitoring of air traffic and air navigation services, both civilian and military traffic.

