IndustryMin wants to reduce ČR’s export dependence on EU
Ministry of Industry and Trade will attempt in the export sector to minimise the risks arising from Czech Republic’s dependence on EU countries and the risks stemming from Brexit. This was stated by Minister of Industry and Trade Jiří Havlíček (ČSSD) in his commentary on 2016 export results in crossborder classification. Export grew 2.4% to CZK 3.98 trillion. Minister Havlíček has added that the ministry aims to open additional markets outside the EU for exporters, e.g. through Czech Republic’s participation at the EXPO fair in Astana, organized by the ministry.
Source: www.cianews.cz
