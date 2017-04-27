New Czech opposition group established
Prague, April 26 (CTK) - Activists from the Czech liberal opposition Kromeriz Appeal are establishing a new political grouping, called Justice and Innovations (SPIN), with the objective of having their vision implemented in the manifestoes of other parties, its representatives told journalists yesterday.
They are conducting talks with some parties on the presence of SPIN representatives on their lists of candidates, the SPIN representatives said without elaborating.
Liberal democracy can only survive if it comes up with a new concept for present-day problems and challenges of the globalised world, they said.
"It is not enough to passively defend the principles of liberal democracy. One has to act in an aggressive, innovative and original way on behalf of the values," they added.
Jan Kalvoda, one of the representatives of SPIN, said this was no political party, but it had a political content and it targeted politics.
It would like to have substantial parts of its manifesto implemented in the manifestoes of any parties, he added.
If the SPIN gains a massive public support, it may take part in the autumn election to the Chamber of Deputies, Kalvoda said.
SPIN's representatives include lawyer and dissident under Communist regime Hana Marvanova, former member of the Chamber of Deputies Jan Stern and journalist Tomas Klvana.
The programme focuses on innovations and justice.
In the former sphere, the state should create a system of incentives for businesspeople in support of their companies, Stern said.
When it comes to justice,the SPIN wants to return trust in justice in the public, Marvanova said.
It is crucial to make an overhaul in the judiciary and to increase the state supervision of distraints, she added.
The Kromeriz Appeal was established last in May. It wants to promote the contender for the presidential post who defends basic democratic principles and values.
Copying, dissemination or other publication of this article or parts thereof without the prior written consent of ČTK is expressly forbidden. The Prague Daily Monitor is not responsible for its content.
- Login to post comments
EUR 1 = CZK 26.70
GBP 1 = CZK 31.46
USD 1 = CZK 25.17
PX
983.61 -0.94%
DAX 12154.70 +0.13%
N100 985.99 %
DOW 20591.86 -0.29%
NASDAQ 5836.16 -0.52%
Manager of the year 2016
Manažer roku 2016 / Manager of the year 2016 Award 2016, Žofín Palace, Prague 20.04.2017 This video is produced by Prague.TV - Living Like a Local! and supported by OpenCall mobile .
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.