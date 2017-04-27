Thursday, 27 April 2017

Penta Investments raised profit to EUR 251m in 2016

27 April 2017

Penta Investments group raised its net profit by 25% y/y to EUR 251m in 2016. Cumulated revenues grew to EUR 5.6bn from EUR 5.4bn. The total assets held by firms in Penta’s portfolio increased by 21% to EUR 8.5bn. The results were influenced significantly by the sale of Gimborn and the Florentinum office centre in Prague. Penta invested EUR 488m into strategic investments’ development last year. Penta’s partner Marek Dospiva has stated that the group’s value will likely grow in 2017, mainly thanks to international expansion. Dr. Max pharmacy chain will definitively expand in Serbia and Romania and very likely in Italy. Betting company Fortuna is expanding to new markets as well.

