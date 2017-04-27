South Bohemian Hospitals firm makes profit of CZK 70m in 2016
Ceske Budejovice, South Bohemia, April 26 (CTK) - The South Bohemian Hospitals holding, which falls under the regional administration, posted a profit of almost 70 million crowns in 2016, while the most successful was the Ceske Budejovice facility, according to a report CTK received yesterday.
The Ceske Budejovice hospital, which made a profit of 53 million crowns, has had the best results in the long run.
The holding was behind the fall of the South Bohemia regional government coalition comprised of ANO, the Social Democrats (CSSD) and South Bohemians 2012.
ANO criticised the CSSD for disproportionately high incomes of the management of the holding as well as individual hospitals.
A new coalition signed cooperation agreement today. It does not comprise ANO that went into opposition.
"It shows that we have chosen a good path. The South Bohemian Hospitals holding is among the best Czech health care facilities, which is due to all employees headed by experienced experts. Their work markedly helps the economic health of all hospitals," board chairman Martin Blaha said.
It was precisely his annual income of 7.2 million annually that ANO as well as opposition assembly members criticised.
Blaha has offered his resignation and regional assembly members will probably dismiss him. He is likely to be replaced by Zuzana Roithova (KDU-CSL), former health minister.
The South Bohemian Hospitals company said the good financial management ensures unusually high incomes for its employees.
The holding invested 568 million crowns in the development of its eight facilities last year.
($1=24.580 crowns)
