Lordship sells NYX hotel building in downtown Prague
Developer LORDSHIP has completed the sale of its firm PAN Development, which owns a hotel house in the centre of Prague. The property is newly owned by HSTN Holding. The house is rented on long-term basis to the Leonardo Hotels group, which runs a NYX Hotels branch there. LORDSHIP has announced that the hotel has been modernised and the standard of all rooms was raised to four stars.
Source: www.cianews.cz
