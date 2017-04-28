Friday, 28 April 2017

M. Mora would not recommend euro’s adoption at this point

28 April 2017

Czech economy could handle the adoption of the Eurocurrency, says Czech National Bank (CNB) board member Marek Mora. He adds that he would not recommend the adoption of the euro at this point. CNB board member Oldřich Dědek says that Czech exporters will possibly soon begin to miss the stability from the exchange rate commitment era. According to Mr. Dědek, the commitment’s recent termination may boost the pressure on the government to decide about the date of euro’s adoption.

