M. Mora would not recommend euro’s adoption at this point
Czech economy could handle the adoption of the Eurocurrency, says Czech National Bank (CNB) board member Marek Mora. He adds that he would not recommend the adoption of the euro at this point. CNB board member Oldřich Dědek says that Czech exporters will possibly soon begin to miss the stability from the exchange rate commitment era. According to Mr. Dědek, the commitment’s recent termination may boost the pressure on the government to decide about the date of euro’s adoption.
Source: www.cianews.cz
- Login to post comments
EUR 1 = CZK 26.70
GBP 1 = CZK 31.46
USD 1 = CZK 25.17
PX
983.61 -0.94%
DAX 12154.70 +0.13%
N100 985.99 %
DOW 20591.86 -0.29%
NASDAQ 5836.16 -0.52%
Manager of the year 2016
Manažer roku 2016 / Manager of the year 2016 Award 2016, Žofín Palace, Prague 20.04.2017 This video is produced by Prague.TV - Living Like a Local! and supported by OpenCall mobile .
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.