Poll: Zeman trusted by 55% of people, cabinet by 40%
Prague, April 27 (CTK) - Czech President Milos Zeman is trusted by 55 percent of people now, the same as in March, while trust in the coalition government has increased by 5 percentage points to 40 percent, according to a public opinion poll CVVM conducted in April and released yesterday.
Mayors and local self-rule authorities still enjoy people's highest trust.
Trust in mayors rose by 5 percentage points to 65 percent like that in the government.
Local self-rule authorities' trust increased to 63 percent.
Regional governments are trusted by 44 percent of citizens and regional governors by 43 percent.
The Chamber of Deputies and Senate are each trusted by 30 percent of people.
Trust in all institutions has increased since March, only Zeman remained at the same level.
"Trust in the government, the Chamber of Deputies and to a smaller degree in the Senate as well has substantially increased in the longer term compared to the previous term of the Chamber of Deputies, which was cut short by the early general election in the autumn of 2013 (after three years)," CVVM said.
The election term lats four years.
People's overall satisfaction with the political situation grew by 2 percentage points to 19 percent in April. Forty-one percent of people said they are dissatisfied, which is 6 percentage points fewer than in March.
"The current satisfaction with the current political situation does not markedly differ from the result in April 2016," CVVM said.
The poll was conducted on 1033 people on April 3-13.
