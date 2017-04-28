South Bohemia governor Jiří Zimola resigns
Ceske Budejovice, South Bohemia, April 27 (CTK) - The governor of the South Bohemia Region, Jiri Zimola (Social Democrats, CSSD), resigned as expected and was replaced with his deputy Ivana Straska (CSSD) at the special meeting of the regional assembly yesterday.
Zimola said he had stepped down because he did not want to prevent the creation of a new regional coalition, comprised of the CSSD, Christian Democrats (KDU-CSL), the South Bohemians 2012 and For South Bohemia groupings.
He was elected to the head of South Bohemia in 2008, 2012 and again in 2016. He was involved in the abortive "Lany coup," a meeting between some CSSD senior officials and President Milos Zeman after the 2013 general election, aimed to topple Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka (CSSD), was called.
Zimola was forced to resign by a scandal over a recreation house in Lipno nad Vltavou, south Bohemia, built for him by Martin Blaha, head of the board of the South Bohemian Hospitals company, operated by the region.
The opposition also pointed out that Blaha has an income of 7.2 million crowns annually, which it considers excessive. Blaha said last week he will resign.
Zimola said the scandal had been orchestrated by some members of the party board. Sobotka has dismissed the allegation.
"I have decided to resign, although I am not being prosecuted over anything," Zimola said.
"In fact, the whole affair related to hospitals, the golden egg, to which the Civic Democratic Party (ODS) lost a link," he added.
"The whole political farce was orchestrated in order to form a coalition of ANO and the ODS that would privatise hospitals," Zimola said, adding that his departure was also backed by some Social Democrats.
The previous regional government collapsed over the ANO movement's withdrawal from it due to Zimola's scandal.
($1=24.735 crowns)
Copying, dissemination or other publication of this article or parts thereof without the prior written consent of ČTK is expressly forbidden. The Prague Daily Monitor is not responsible for its content.
- Login to post comments
EUR 1 = CZK 26.70
GBP 1 = CZK 31.46
USD 1 = CZK 25.17
PX
983.61 -0.94%
DAX 12154.70 +0.13%
N100 985.99 %
DOW 20591.86 -0.29%
NASDAQ 5836.16 -0.52%
Manager of the year 2016
Manažer roku 2016 / Manager of the year 2016 Award 2016, Žofín Palace, Prague 20.04.2017 This video is produced by Prague.TV - Living Like a Local! and supported by OpenCall mobile .
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.