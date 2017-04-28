Unipetrol’s revenues up to CZK 29.9bn in Q1
Unipetrol generated revenues totalling CZK 29.9bn in Q1 2017, up 69% y/y. EBITDA LIFO grew by CZK 3.3bn to CZK 3.6bn. Net profit increased to CZK 2.8bn from the net loss of CZK 25m in Q1 2017. The results were driven primarily by higher petrochemical and refinery production thanks to the relaunch of the ethylene unit in Litvínov. Refinery capacity utilisation grew to 88% from 66%. Processed oil totalled 1.9 million tons (up 35%). Unipetrol’s general director and board of directors chairman Andrzej Modrzejewski has commented that the group focuses on long-term and stable growth of value for shareholders, with the aim to achieve uninterrupted dividend growth in the future. The board of directors proposes dividend payment totalling CZK 1.51bn for 2016.
Source: www.cianews.cz
- Login to post comments
EUR 1 = CZK 26.70
GBP 1 = CZK 31.46
USD 1 = CZK 25.17
PX
983.61 -0.94%
DAX 12154.70 +0.13%
N100 985.99 %
DOW 20591.86 -0.29%
NASDAQ 5836.16 -0.52%
Manager of the year 2016
Manažer roku 2016 / Manager of the year 2016 Award 2016, Žofín Palace, Prague 20.04.2017 This video is produced by Prague.TV - Living Like a Local! and supported by OpenCall mobile .
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.