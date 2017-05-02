Tuesday, 2 May 2017

ČNB: Rate on new corporate loans decreases to 1.84%

2 May 2017

Interest rates on new loans to non-financial corporations (excluding overdrafts, revolving loans and credit cards) fell to 1.84%. This stems from data provided by the Czech National Bank (ČNB). The rate on loans of up to CZK 7.5m rose to 3.21%, the rate on loans of over CZK 7.5m and up to CZK 30m increased to 1.93% and the rate on new loans of over CZK 30m fell to 1.71%.