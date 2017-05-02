ČSSD to propose 1200-crown rise in minimum wage
Vyskov, South Moravia, May 1 (CTK) - The Czech senior government Social Democrats (CSSD) will propose that the minimum wage rise by 1200 crowns from the current 11,000 to 12,200 crowns a month gross as of 2018, PM and CSSD chairman Bohuslav Sobotka said at the party's May Day rally on Monday.
It the CSSD succeeded with the plan, the minimum wage would amount to 40.5 percent of the average pay expected next year.
Trade unions demand that the minimum wage rise to 12,500 crowns at least as of 2018.
The national average gross monthly pay was 29,320 crowns in the Czech Republic at the end of last year.
Labour and Social Affairs Minister Michaela Marksova (CSSD) will submit the proposal for the minimum wage rise.
"We will first submit it to our social partners for comments. After them, trade unions and employers the government will debate the draft. This is one of the CSSD's current priorities," Sobotka said.
When he assumed the PM's post, the minimum wage was 8500 crowns, he said.
"We want the minimum wage to rise every year since this is the best motivation for the jobless. People who work for the minimum wage must have more financial means than those dependent on welfare benefits," Sobotka pointed out.
The CSSD would like to keep raising other wages as well, he said.
The salaries of all public sector employees will be raised as of next year, her added.
"The state fares well, the economy is functioning and this is why it is important to increase the citizens' living standards," Sobotka said at the rally.
