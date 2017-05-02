Tuesday, 2 May 2017

Anti-Islamists march to Czech Government Office

ČTK
2 May 2017

Prague, May 1 (CTK) - Several dozen supporters of the Bloc against Islamisation took part in a protest march to the government seat in Prague on Monday.

They carried Czech flags and flags with the Czech lion, the country's emblem, and the caption "For our Culture and Safety" and banners. Cars with anti-Islamist slogans attached on them accompanied the march.

Up to 70 people met at the Letna plain to attend the anti-Islamist march, the police said.

Within the event, people could sign a petition in support of the candidacy of current President Milos Zeman who announced that he would seek re-election next year.

His supporters are collecting signatures on his candidacy, while at least 50,000 are needed.

However, the participants in the anti-Islamist march were not in agreement about support for Zeman. Some considered him the best president, while others said they would support him only if he removed the EU flag from Prague Castle, the presidential seat.

The march continued to the Government Office and ended in a nearby park in Klarov where the participants sang the national anthem and supported candidate for French president Marine Le Pen.

No incidents accompanied the march.

