Czech film Ice Mother awarded at Tribeca festival
Prague/New York, April 28 (CTK) - The film Ice Mother (Baba z ledu) directed by Czech Bohdan Slama has won the best script award in the category of foreign films at the Tribeca film festival in New York, the festival announced on its website on Thursday, which Slama confirmed on Friday.
The romantic comedy, shot in a Czech-Slovak-French coproduction, had an international premiere in New York.
Slama returned from the festival fully enthusiastic about the event, though he did not attend the award-giving ceremony.
"We received some signals indicating that we would probably win an award, but we had the return plane tickets booked, so we left," Slama told CTK.
"The audience's reactions were amazing and we had positive reviews in film magazines as well. The audience in New York was laughing at the same scenes as in the Czech Republic and experienced it in the same way. Even the questions after the screening were similar," said Slama, who visited the festival together with the film's main actress Zuzana Kronerova and producer Pavel Strnad.
The jury, including actors Willem Dafoe and Peter Fonda, appreciated the film's warmth and humour with which it drew the audiences into a bizarre world and a peculiar love story.
Slama's film describes relations between three generations of one family. Ice swimming in the Vltava River plays a crucial role in it. Czech actor Pavel Novy and Slovak Kronerova appear in the lead roles.
The Tribeca Festival was established by actor Robert De Niro, producer Jane Rosenthal and her husband Craig Hatkoff in 2002, after the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks on New York.
Czech actress Eva Holubova won the best actress award in the comedy Holiday Makers (Ucastnici zajezdu) at the Tribeca festival in 2006. Along with her, the whole team of actors and actresses from this film received a special award that the jury invented exactly for this occasion.
