Czech film The Teacher awarded at Hong Kong festival
Prague, April 29 (CTK) - Czech film The Teacher (Ucitelka) directed by Jan Hrebejk has received a special mention at the 41st International Film Festival in Hong Kong these days, project spokeswoman Martina Chvojka Rekova has told CTK.
The film, shot in Czech-Slovak coproduction, recently won the best film of the year award of the Slovak Film and Television Academy.
A couple of days ago, it was also screened in Spain and Taiwan and it will be soon released in Italian distribution in a dubbed version, Rekova said.
The film has been awarded for the portrait of a teacher who is abusing her students and their parents and for its realistic view of society which makes the audience think about how to face conflicts and injustice in various political systems to live in a dignified way, the jury said in its justification.
The Hong Kong festival had five competition section. The jury of the main one was chaired by Polish director Agnieszka Holland.
The Teacher was screened at more than 20 film festivals and was positively reviewed in Variety and Hollywood Reporter film magazines, Rekova said.
The film had a world premiere at the International Film Festival in Karlovy Vary, west Bohemia, last year, where it was in the main competition. Slovak Zuzana Maurery won the best actress award for the title role in The Teacher at the festival.
Some 60,000 viewers have seen the film in cinemas each in the Czech Republic and in Slovakia.
