Dozens of people attend march against Babiš in Prague
Prague, May 1 (CTK) - Several dozen people attended an entertaining march against Deputy PM, Finance Minister and ANO chairman Andrej Babis in Prague on Monday.
The march dubbed "Labour Day of Andrej Babis" started at Republic square and continued to Old Town Square in the historical centre at the time when Babis was signing his book at the ANO movement's May Day event on the embankment.
The police estimated the number of participants in the anti-Babis march at 60-80.
They carried banners referring to various dubious affairs connected with Babis, for instance the suspicion of unauthorised drawing of an EU subsidy for the construction of the Capi Hnizdo (Stork Nest) farm and luxurious holiday resort built for the Agrofert Holding that he owned until February.
The rhetoric of the slogans evoked the May Day celebrations under the communist regime.
The aim of the event was to show possible consequences of the birth of one leader who concentrated immense power in his hands, march organiser Tomasz Peszynsky said.
The beginning and end of the march was accompanied by a car towing a big green leaf symbolising democracy that was biting off by caterpillars called Babis, Putin, Orban, Kaczynski, Trump, (Slovak PM Robert) Fico and (Czech President Milos) Zeman.
The ANO movement held a May Day meeting with citizens on a boat on the Vltava River embankment. Along with Babis, it was attended by the ANO ministers, Martin Stropnicky (defence) and Dan Tok (transport), as well as MP Ivan Pilny.
Copying, dissemination or other publication of this article or parts thereof without the prior written consent of ČTK is expressly forbidden. The Prague Daily Monitor is not responsible for its content.
- Login to post comments
EUR 1 = CZK 26.70
GBP 1 = CZK 31.46
USD 1 = CZK 25.17
PX
983.61 -0.94%
DAX 12154.70 +0.13%
N100 985.99 %
DOW 20591.86 -0.29%
NASDAQ 5836.16 -0.52%
What's Up Prague #20 Monday May 1st (BlackDog Prague)
Every week, 5 events! What's Up Prague #20 (01.05.2017)! Every Monday we will let you know what to do in Prague for the current week. This video is produced by Prague.TV and supported by OpenCall mobile.
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.