Tuesday, 2 May 2017

IRF: Demand for industrial properties down 40 %

CIA News |
2 May 2017

Gross uptake of industrial spaces including renegotiations reached 305,300 m2 in 1Q 2017. The q/q drop totaled 40 %. This represents a y/y drop of 3 %. In 1Q 2017 net demand totaled 238,800 m2, which represents a q/q drop of 22 % and a y/y increase of 13 %. The main drivers of new demand in 1Q 2017 were companies from the production sector (59 % of newly signed contracts). Renegotiations account for 22 % of gross uptake. This was reported by the Industrial Research Forum (IRF), whose members are CBRE, Colliers International, Cushman & Wakefield and JLL.