Tuesday, 2 May 2017

O2 ČR's revenues up 2.1% to CZK 9.2bn

CIA News |
2 May 2017

Telecommunications operator O2 Czech Republic posted consolidated revenues totalling CZK 9.2bn for Q1 2017, up 2.1% y/y. EBITDA soared 1.2% to CZK 2.5bn. Net profit grew 3.4% to CZK 1.3bn. O2 CR’s mobile customer base totalled 4.92 million (up 0.7%). The operator reported monthly average revenue per user (ARPU) of CZK 288 (up 1.7%). O2 CR’s board of directors chairman and general director Tomáš Budník that O2 covered 99% of households in the Czech Republic with unlimited home Internet services as of Q1 2017. Board of directors’ deputy chairman and CFO Tomáš Kouřil predicts that financial results for 2017 will be influenced negatively by European regulation.