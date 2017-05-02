PM: Czechs interested in EBA seat
Brussels, April 29 (CTK correspondents) - The European Commission is to present the process of the two EU agencies' transfer from Britain in June, while Prague is interested in the seat of the European Banking Authority (EBA), Czech PM Bohuslav Sobotka told reporters after the summit on Brexit on Saturday.
However, the competition is strong, he added.
Slovakia is bidding for the seat of the European Medicines Agency (EMA).
"We should receive the draft criteria and schedule to be followed," Sobotka said.
After the decision-making process is described, the final decision should be made by the end of 2017. This would enable to prepare the transfer of both institutions thoroughly by the spring of 2019 when Britain leaves the EU.
It was apparent at Saturday's summit that the competition between the bidders for the agencies' seats will be strong, Sobotka said.
Along with the Czech Republic, Luxembourg is striving for the EBA's seat. It claims to have the legal right to be the seat of the agency.
"We will have to ponder our strategy very carefully," Sobotka added.
