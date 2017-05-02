Police detain suspects of smuggling Vietnamese to Germany
Prague, April 29 (CTK) - The Czech police have detained six people suspected of smuggling Vietnamese migrants from Serbia to Germany and they prosecute four Vietnamese and one Czech in this case, Jaroslav Ibehej, spokesman for the National Centre against Organised Crime, announced on its website on Saturday.
A court remanded the whole organised group in custody on Wednesday.
Detectives carried out the operation code named XALO on Tuesday.
"According to our conclusions, a group of persons, mainly Vietnamese, organised the transports via Hungary, Slovakia and the Czech Republic. The illegal migrants were supposed to use valid documents of their compatriots who had gained residence permits in the territory on the Czech Republic during the transfers," Ibehej said.
Detectives, from the National Centre against Organised Crime, accused the six suspects of organising and enabling illegal state border crossing.
They face up to eight years in prison if convicted.
