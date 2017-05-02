Poll: Czechs mind living next to addicts, criminals, insane
Prague, April 28 (CTK) - Most Czechs would not like to live next to drug addicts (89 percent), alcoholics (77 percent), people with a criminal past (74 percent) and mentally ill people (68 percent), according to the latest CVVM institute's poll released on Friday.
A markedly lower portion of the population would not like to live next to people of a different race (37 percent), foreigners living in the country (32 percent), homosexuals (23 percent), people of a different religion (19 percent) and smokers (18 percent).
In general, Czechs do not mind if their neighbours are poor or rich, young or old, physically disabled or have different political views, the poll showed.
CVVM writes that the relations to the given groups remain more or less the same in the long term, except for a sharp increase in intolerance towards groups that might be connected with the manifestations of radical Islamism in Europe (foreigners, different race or religion) in 2015.
Compared with the previous poll conducted one year ago, the portion of those who do not want to live next to a person practicing a different religion decreased by 4 percentage points, however. At the same time, the portion of those who do not want their neighbour to be an alcoholic increased by 3 percentage points.
The poll was conducted among 1,045 respondents aged over 15 on March 6-19, 2017.
