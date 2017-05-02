Poll: Trust in gov't dropped to 36% in six months
Prague, April 30 (CTK) - Public trust in the Czech coalition government of the Social Democrats (CSSD), ANO and the Christian Democrats (KDU-CSL) has been decreasing in the past six months and only 36 percent of people trust it now, shows a Kantar TNS poll released to public Czech Television (CT) on Sunday.
This has been the second lowest figure since February 2014, one month after the cabinet assumed power.
Since last January, the confidence in the government of Bohuslav Sobotka (CSSD) has decreased by 9 percentage points, Pavel Ranocha, from the Kantar TNS polling agency said .
"Citizens are assessing the government's effort in fighting corruption more and more negatively," he said.
The coalition disputes about dubious financial transactions of Deputy PM and Finance Minister Andrej Babis (ANO) were not much reflected in the results of the confidence poll in the past three months.
Babis is criticised for having bought the untaxed one-crown bonds, issued by the Agrofert concern that he owned until February, for 1.5 billion crowns in 2013. Babis has been urged to leave the government over a suspicion of tax evasion, which he denies. He has refused to resign.
Last January, the government was trusted by 45 percent of respondents, a month later it was 39 percent, and last May 37 percent. Last summer, it shortly rose to 40 percent, but since then it has been falling constantly.
