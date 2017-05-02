Tuesday, 2 May 2017

Zeman signs higher tax reliefs for families with children

ČTK |
2 May 2017

Prague, April 28 (CTK) - Czech President Milos Zeman signed on Friday a government tax package, which mainly increases tax reliefs for a second and further child as from this year, his spokesman Jiri Ovcacek has said.

The legislation also halves the limits for the flat expense write-offs of tradespeople, which they use in the calculation of their tax base.

On the other hand, it extends the range of tradespeople whose income tax can be set by a flat sum.

The legislation was to originally take effect on April 1, but now, it will start to be effective only 15 days of its promulgation in the Digest of Laws.

However, it will be possible to use the higher tax reliefs for children retroactively as from January, 2017.

Copyright 2015 by the Czech News Agency (ČTK). All rights reserved.
Copying, dissemination or other publication of this article or parts thereof without the prior written consent of ČTK is expressly forbidden. The Prague Daily Monitor is not responsible for its content.