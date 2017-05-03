Charter 77 signatory Němcová receives Lustig Prize
Prague, May 2 (CTK) - Czech psychologist and dissident Dana Nemcova, 83, signatory of the Charter 77 human rights manifesto, has won the 2016 Arnost Lustig Prize for her civil courage, Pavel Kucera, spokesman for the award organisers, has told CTK.
Nemcova has been the sixth laureate of the prize bearing the name of Czech Jewish writer Arnost Lustig (1926-2011) who wrote stories related to the Holocaust.
The 14-member committee, electing the laureates, awarded Nemcova for her courage, justice and humanity and it appreciated her lifelong stances.
Nemcova ranks among the leading Czech Catholic intellectuals. She and her husband, psychologist and philosopher Jiri Nemec (1932-2001), were among the initiators of the Charter 77 manifesto and anti-communist movement. Nemcova later became one of the Charter 77 spokespersons.
Nemcova, mother of seven children, was persecuted and interrogated by the communist secret police (StB) and she spent a couple of years in a communist prison. In 1978, she co-founded the Committee for the Defense of the Unjustly Prosecuted (VONS) that helped victims of the communist injustice.
After the collapse of the communist regime in 1989, Nemcova was shortly involved in politics. Se became a deputy to the Federal Assembly, Czechoslovak parliament.
After the first wife of president Vaclav Havel, Olga, died in 1996, Nemcova took over the management of the Good Will Committee charity organisation, established by Olga Havlova. Nemcova also helped refugees from the wars in the former Yugoslavia in the 1990s. She says she still considers the aid to war victims necessary at present.
In the past, the Arnost Lustig Prize went to Catholic Bishop Vaclav Maly, moderator Kamila Mouckova and journalist and WWII fighter Bedrich Utitz, for instance.
The prize was founded by the Czech-Israeli Chamber of Commerce in 2011 to support the writer's legacy.
It has been annually presented to one living personality for the development of moral values in society since 2012. The laureates are selected by the prize's committee, comprised of 14 personalities of Czech culture, politics and science, including cardiovascular surgeon Jan Pirk, journalist Jefim Fistejn, physician Ilja Kotik, Franz Kafka Society director Marketa Malisova, sociologist Jirina Siklova and Charles University Rector Tomas Zima.
Copying, dissemination or other publication of this article or parts thereof without the prior written consent of ČTK is expressly forbidden. The Prague Daily Monitor is not responsible for its content.
- Login to post comments
EUR 1 = CZK 26.70
GBP 1 = CZK 31.46
USD 1 = CZK 25.17
PX
983.61 -0.94%
DAX 12154.70 +0.13%
N100 985.99 %
DOW 20591.86 -0.29%
NASDAQ 5836.16 -0.52%
What's Up Prague #20 Monday May 1st (BlackDog Prague)
Every week, 5 events! What's Up Prague #20 (01.05.2017)! Every Monday we will let you know what to do in Prague for the current week. This video is produced by Prague.TV and supported by OpenCall mobile.
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.