Czech defence signs contracts on equipment for 1.5 billion
Prague, May 2 (CTK) - The Czech Defence Ministry signed contracts on the purchase and repairs of equipment worth 1.5 billion crowns last week, its spokesman Petr Medek said on Tuesday.
The ministry signed a three-year framework contract worth 1.1 billion crowns with the Tatra Defence Vehicle company for repairs of the Pandur armoured personnel carriers.
The sum is considerably higher than in the past since the previous financial framework of less than 300 million crowns did to meet the real needs, Medek said.
Tatra Defence Vehicle company has an exclusive licence for the Czech Republic from the Pandur producer and this is why the ministry had to place the contract with it.
Another 180 millions crowns will go to the supplies of spare parts for the Tatra T-810 lorries by Excalibur Army in 2017-2020.
The Czech military is using 610 such lorries, Medek said.
Besides, Pramacom-HT will produce night-vision equipment for Czech soldiers for almost 203 million crowns.
The military will receive 2,500 monocular devices and 625 adapters that enable the extension to a binocular version.
The military put up this contract via NATO Support and Procurement Agency (NSPA).
"Out of the eight bidders, the Czech Pramacom-HT company submitted the most advantageous offer. It supplied the same material to the Czech military in 2015," Medek said.
Defence Minister Martin Stropnicky (ANO) stressed that the contracts had been signed with Czech firms.
