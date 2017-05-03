Czechs succeed in Central European social innovation contest
Prague/Vienna, May 2 (CTK) - Czech projects scored success in the SozialMarie Central European contest of social innovations in Vienna where they won the first and third prize among almost 200 projects from five countries on Sunday, the organisers have told CTK.
The first prize winner is Zaostreno na dusi (Focused on Soul), a project fighting the stigma linked to mental diseases.
SozialMarie is the oldest Central European prize awarded for social innovations. A total of 190 projects sought the prize this year, including 22 from the Czech Republic.
The 15 awarded projects are comprised of six Austrian ones, four Czech, four Hungarian and one Slovak.
The first prize, carrying 15,000 euros, went to Zaostreno na dusi, a project of Studio 27, which is a group of four journalists with personal experience with a serious mental disease. They use public debates and a YouTube channel to try to change people's approach to mentally ill patients and push through a psychiatric care reform in the Czech Republic.
The third prize, carrying 5,000 euros, went to the Czech Na ovoce (To Pick Fruits) project, which is a digital map of the places where fruits can be picked for free in the Czech Republic.
The mobile application enables people go to the orchards that have been neglected and also share their experience with free fruit picking.
The second prize went to an Austrian project facilitating the start of adult life for young people leaving children's homes.
Copying, dissemination or other publication of this article or parts thereof without the prior written consent of ČTK is expressly forbidden. The Prague Daily Monitor is not responsible for its content.
- Login to post comments
EUR 1 = CZK 26.70
GBP 1 = CZK 31.46
USD 1 = CZK 25.17
PX
983.61 -0.94%
DAX 12154.70 +0.13%
N100 985.99 %
DOW 20591.86 -0.29%
NASDAQ 5836.16 -0.52%
What's Up Prague #20 Monday May 1st (BlackDog Prague)
Every week, 5 events! What's Up Prague #20 (01.05.2017)! Every Monday we will let you know what to do in Prague for the current week. This video is produced by Prague.TV and supported by OpenCall mobile.
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.