FinMin: Government generated CZK 6.3bn surplus in April
State budget income totalled CZK 407.3bn as of April 30, 2017, spending reached CZK 401.0bn and the budget surplus thus totalled CZK 6.2bn. Ministry of Finance has informed that the surplus was lower than a year ago and was influenced significantly by the funding from EU and financial mechanisms, which dropped CZK 51.4bn y/y. Income tax collection, incl. social security insurance premium, gained CZK 25.6bn y/y (up 7.9%). Budget income was CZK 20.3bn lower (down 4.8%) than last year due to lower funding from EU budget and financial mechanisms.
EUR 1 = CZK 26.70
GBP 1 = CZK 31.46
USD 1 = CZK 25.17
PX
983.61 -0.94%
DAX 12154.70 +0.13%
N100 985.99 %
DOW 20591.86 -0.29%
NASDAQ 5836.16 -0.52%
