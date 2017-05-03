Household heating subsidies used up in 11 seconds
Hradec Kralove, East Bohemia, May 2 (CTK) - Subsidies worth 20 million crowns for the replacement of old household heating boilers that the Hradec Kralove regional office started offering online this morning were used up within 11 seconds, the office's spokeswoman Martina Gotzova told CTK.
The first 250 applicants got successfully registered within the 11 seconds. This week, they must submit an electronic application to the office. More than 150 old solid fuel boilers may be replaced for the 20 million crowns. Each applicant can win a subsidy of up to 127,500 crowns for a heat pump, a biomass boiler or a gas-fired condensing boiler.
The national campaign triggered by the Environment Ministry aims to improve air quality in the country.
Hradec Kralove was the first Czech region to introduce online applications in 2016. In some other regions, people still stand in long queues overnight.
In the Hradec Kralove Region, 200 million crowns have already been distributed in boiler subsidies among over 1,600 applicants. This autumn, the same sum is to be available again in the region.
