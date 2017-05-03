Thursday, 4 May 2017

JRD to invest over CZK 3bn into lots

3 May 2017

Developer JRD plans to invest more than CZK 3bn into the acquisition of lots for the building of new apartments in 2017. The developer has already acquired lots or is leading acquisition talks in Prague 5, 9, 10 and 11, where projects with totally 460 residential units are foreseen. JRD has expanded its investment activities also to Plzeň, where it is leading talks about the acquisition of lots for the building of several hundreds of apartments worth CZK 1-1.5bn. The company bought lots and projects worth CZK 1.6bn in 2016.