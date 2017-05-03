JRD to invest over CZK 3bn into lots
Developer JRD plans to invest more than CZK 3bn into the acquisition of lots for the building of new apartments in 2017. The developer has already acquired lots or is leading acquisition talks in Prague 5, 9, 10 and 11, where projects with totally 460 residential units are foreseen. JRD has expanded its investment activities also to Plzeň, where it is leading talks about the acquisition of lots for the building of several hundreds of apartments worth CZK 1-1.5bn. The company bought lots and projects worth CZK 1.6bn in 2016.
- Login to post comments
EUR 1 = CZK 26.70
GBP 1 = CZK 31.46
USD 1 = CZK 25.17
PX
983.61 -0.94%
DAX 12154.70 +0.13%
N100 985.99 %
DOW 20591.86 -0.29%
NASDAQ 5836.16 -0.52%
What's Up Prague #20 Monday May 1st (BlackDog Prague)
Every week, 5 events! What's Up Prague #20 (01.05.2017)! Every Monday we will let you know what to do in Prague for the current week. This video is produced by Prague.TV and supported by OpenCall mobile.
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.