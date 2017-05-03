Skanska and Business Link to build offices for EUR 10m
Skanska will invest into the Polish co-working space and private office chain Business Link. Skanska and Business Link will build an innovative ecosystem for start-ups, small and medium enterprises and shared service providers in Central and Eastern Europe. In the next few years Business Link will build 12 new locations that will offer 45-50,000 m2 of space. The investment totalling up to EUR 10m will be spread over time and will depend on the fulfilment of set business goals. Skanska will acquire up to 50% of Business Link’s stakes and will become the majority owner. The venture will be managed by a newly floated company.
