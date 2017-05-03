Two lawmakers may be prosecuted over EU subsidies fraud
Prague, May 2 (CTK) - The police have asked the Czech Chamber of Deputies to release its members Josef Novotny (Social Democrats, CSSD) and Jaroslav Borka (Communists, KSCM) for prosecution over a fraud with EU subsidies, Miroslava Nemcova, the lower house immunity committee head, confirmed to CTK on Tuesday.
The server Czech Judiciary has said they are to be prosecuted over their implication in a fraud within the Northwest Regional Operational Programme.
At first, the committee will examine the police request at its two meetings, Nemcova (the opposition Civic Democratic Party, ODS) said.
Its members may meet for the first time on May 18, she added.
At the next meeting, to be held one week later, the two deputies will be able to express their position on the affair.
Former Karlovy Vary Region governor Josef Novotny told the Czech Judiciary he had not yet been informed about the police request.
Borka told the server he had already been informed about it.
The Northwest Regional Operational Programme relates to European subsidies in the Usti and Karlovy Vary regions. So far, charges have been levelled against 24 people, including politicians, senior officials and businesspeople.
Former regional governor of the Usti Region Jana Vanhova (CSSD) and Petr Navratil, a former mayor of Cheb, west Bohemia, are among them.
In this election term, the Chamber of Deputies has decided on five of its members the police want to prosecute. In one case, it turned down the request.
Copying, dissemination or other publication of this article or parts thereof without the prior written consent of ČTK is expressly forbidden. The Prague Daily Monitor is not responsible for its content.
- Login to post comments
EUR 1 = CZK 26.70
GBP 1 = CZK 31.46
USD 1 = CZK 25.17
PX
983.61 -0.94%
DAX 12154.70 +0.13%
N100 985.99 %
DOW 20591.86 -0.29%
NASDAQ 5836.16 -0.52%
What's Up Prague #20 Monday May 1st (BlackDog Prague)
Every week, 5 events! What's Up Prague #20 (01.05.2017)! Every Monday we will let you know what to do in Prague for the current week. This video is produced by Prague.TV and supported by OpenCall mobile.
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.