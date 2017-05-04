Škoda Auto's operating profit grows to EUR 415m in Q1
In Q1 2047, ŠKODA AUTO increased its operating profit by 31.8% on the year to EUR 415m. The Volkswagen Group reported operating profit of EUR 4.36bn (+39.5% y/y). More than 2.49m vehicles of all group brands were delivered to customers. Group revenue rose by 10.3% to EUR 56.2bn, Volkswagen said in a statement.
