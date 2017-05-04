Cetelem to be rebranded to digital Hello Bank! in the summer
BNP Paribas Personal Finance is changing its business model in the Czech Republic and is entering the online baking segment under the Hello Bank! by Cetelem digital bank brand. The company will newly offer a full portfolio of banking products. The rebranding and new product and service launch will take place in summer 2017. The bank will keep its existing branches and sales network. All contracts by Cetelem’s existing clients will remain in effect under unchanged terms.
