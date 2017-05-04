FinMin: Zeman to accept government's resignation
Prague, May 3 (CTK) - Czech President Milos Zeman will accept the resignation of the government of Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka (Social Democrats, CSSD), Finance Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Andrej Babis (ANO) said after meeting Zeman on Wednesday.
Sobotka will deliver the resignation to Zeman on Thursday.
Babis said he had told Zeman that ANO disagreed with the resignation.
He said he would not accept the assignment to form a new government if Zeman proposed it since this was an affair for the Social Democrats.
Babis said he misunderstood the resignation because the government was successful.
A government reshuffle is not suitable six months before regular polls, Babis said.
Babis said he disagreed with an early election and the view was shared by Zeman.
On Tuesday, Sobotka announced the resignation of the whole government of the CSSD, ANO and the Christian Democrats (KDU-CSL), citing Babis's dubious business activities as the reason.
Copying, dissemination or other publication of this article or parts thereof without the prior written consent of ČTK is expressly forbidden. The Prague Daily Monitor is not responsible for its content.
- Login to post comments
EUR 1 = CZK 26.70
GBP 1 = CZK 31.46
USD 1 = CZK 25.17
PX
983.61 -0.94%
DAX 12154.70 +0.13%
N100 985.99 %
DOW 20591.86 -0.29%
NASDAQ 5836.16 -0.52%
What's Up Prague #20 Monday May 1st (BlackDog Prague)
Every week, 5 events! What's Up Prague #20 (01.05.2017)! Every Monday we will let you know what to do in Prague for the current week. This video is produced by Prague.TV and supported by OpenCall mobile.
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.