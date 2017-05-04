Thursday, 4 May 2017

FinMin: Zeman to accept government's resignation

ČTK |
4 May 2017

Prague, May 3 (CTK) - Czech President Milos Zeman will accept the resignation of the government of Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka (Social Democrats, CSSD), Finance Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Andrej Babis (ANO) said after meeting Zeman on Wednesday.

Sobotka will deliver the resignation to Zeman on Thursday.

Babis said he had told Zeman that ANO disagreed with the resignation.

He said he would not accept the assignment to form a new government if Zeman proposed it since this was an affair for the Social Democrats.

Babis said he misunderstood the resignation because the government was successful.

A government reshuffle is not suitable six months before regular polls, Babis said.

Babis said he disagreed with an early election and the view was shared by Zeman.

On Tuesday, Sobotka announced the resignation of the whole government of the CSSD, ANO and the Christian Democrats (KDU-CSL), citing Babis's dubious business activities as the reason.

