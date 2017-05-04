Government may resign after Zeman's return from China
Prague, May 3 (CTK) - Czech Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka (Social Democrats, CSSD) will probably tender the government's resignation to President Milos Zeman after Zeman's return from China in mid-May, Foreign Minister Lubomir Zaoralek (CSSD) told Czech Television (CT) on Wednesday.
At first, Sobotka was to do so on Thursday.
"As far as I know, tomorrow (on Thursday), Sobotka will visit Zeman to inform him that he was ready to tender the resignation roughly in mid-May," Zaoralek said.
It is absurd and premature, Zaoralek said about the deliberations that he might replace Sobotka at the head of a reshuffled government.
The Presidential Office officially said on Wednesday it expected the resignation to be delivered on Thursday.
"Zeman will receive Sobotka on Thursday at 15:15. Sobotka will pass the resignation into Zeman's hands," the Presidential Office said on its webpage.
Zeman flies to China on May 11 and returns on May 18.
He will be accompanied by several ministers.
Sobotka said the government's resignation was due to dubious finances of Finance Minister Andrej Babis (ANO).
The government is comprised of the Social Democrats, ANO and Christian Democrats (KDU-CSL).
